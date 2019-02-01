Police Get 18 New AIGs, 33 Commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 18 commissioners to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors- General of Police and 33 deputy commissioners have become commissioners.

This was confirmed in a statement Thursday from the spokesman of the Commission Ikechukwu Ani, saying the promotion was approved by the commission on January 28 and 29 at a meeting presided over by the Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

The new AIGs are: Maurice A. yusuf; Ibrahim A. Lamorde, former acting EFCC chairman; Murtala Usman Mani, Wilson A. Inalegwu; Dibal Paul Yakadi; Haruna Huzi, Mshelia; Mohammad A. Mustafa; Hyelashinda Kimo Musa and Akwa Ibom; Adeleye Olusola Oyebade; Olusola Kamar Subair; Basen Dapiya Gwana; David Oyebanji Folawiyo; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim; Nkpa N. Inakwu; Chris Okey Ezike; Moses Ambakina Jitoboh; D.M Obembe and Wilson O. Akhiwu.”

The new CPs are: Uche J. Anozia; Nwamhi Felix Yame; Mohammed Abdulmumini Gimba; Musa Adze; Philip Sule Maku; Umaru Haruna Miringa; Usman Sule Gomna; Adamu Usman; Daniel Sokari-Pedro; Ahmed Mohammed Azare; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alahi Sani; Audu Adamu Madaki and Danjuma Mohammed Lawal.

Others are: Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje; John Ogbonnaya Amadi; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji; Mohammed Bagega; Bello Makwashi; Buba Sanusi; Suleiman Balarabe; Rabiu Ladodo; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed; Yunusa Edwin Ogwuche; Cyril I. Okoro; Awosola Awotunde; Ayodele Andrew Olatunji; Garuba Danjuma; Bello Sani Dalijan; Imaikop Asuquo Okpongkpong and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya; Jerome E. Bentem; Idris Nagoyo; Ibrahim A. Gora and Edna Obiageri Ugbebor.