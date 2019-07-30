Police end Neymar Rape Probe over Lack of Evidence

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Police end Neymar Rape Probe over Lack of Evidence

Police in Brazil probing rape allegations against football superstar Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general’s office said Monday.

The police decision will be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, which will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office told AFP.

According to then news agency, a final decision on the case will be made by a judge.

Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

The messy affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the soccer-mad country for months, overshadowed Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America.

Hosts Brazil went on to win South America’s showcase tournament without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.

,

Related Posts

Ronaldo Honoured in Madrid

July 30, 2019

‘Time to Prepare for Life Without Messi’ – Barca President

July 30, 2019

South Korea Fans to Sue over Ronaldo No Show

July 29, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *