Police, DSS ‘Lay Siege’ on AIT Hours after Reopening

Hours after resuming broadcast, policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have laid siege to the head office of DAAR Communications in Asokoro, Abuja.

Tony Akiotu, group managing director of DAAR Communications, disclosed this Saturday morning, saying heavily armed security operatives gathered around the station premises in the wee hours of Saturday, TheCable writes.

The alleged raid comes barely 12 hours after AIT and Raypower FM resumed broadcast following a court order nullifying the ban by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

In a ruling Friday, Inyang Ekwo, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, ordered the reopening of the stations and summoned NBC and the ministry of information to explain why the motion challenging the commission should not be granted.

Akiotu said the stations resumed operations in line with the directive of the court.

“As at 12.30am this morning, the premises of DAAR Communications Plc is surrounded by security operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS,” he said in a message sent to TheCable.

“The motive for the siege is not clear at the moment. They are heavily fortified and carrying out surveillance on the premises. The motive for the unusual surveillance is not clear. DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC returned to the airwaves following an exparte motion granted by the Federal high court in Abuja.

“The station is still transmitting signals on its National and global beam. The management of DAAR Communications Plc wishes to alert Nigerians to this unwarranted threat to its operations by operatives of the State Security services.”