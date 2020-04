The Nigeria Police Force has announced the trial and subsequent dismissal of two officers, CPL Ozimende Aidonojie and PC Salubi Stephen, recently filmed exchanging blows in public.

The unsavoury incident which took place in Edo state was recorded by passers-by and shared rapidly on social media, leaving the police with eggs on their faces.

In an update released via the Force’s official account Friday, the officers’ summary discharge was announced.

