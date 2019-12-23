Police detain Shina Peller

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Shina Peller, has been detained at Moroko Police Station, Lagos.

A statement on Monday by Mr Peller’s Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, said the federal lawmaker was at the police station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club before he was detained.

Entertainment mogul Peller is the owner of popular Club Quilox in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The statement said that prior to the kickoff of the 36-hour non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

Mr Popoola said that on getting to Moroko police station, the police began harassing Peller and also seized his phones for no reason.

He called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos to intervene in the matter.

