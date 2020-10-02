Police deploy 30,000 officers for Ondo Poll

The Police have deployed 30, 000 officers to provide security during the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Confirming the development, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said the command was fully prepared for the election.

“In terms of manpower and logistics we are okay and with the number of manpower, we are also okay as they are enough to cover all the polling units during the election to enable the state have a free-and-fair poll.

“We have about 30, 000 police officers. It could be more because anything can still happen between now and the day of election. We have 5, 000 manpower in the command, we were given 15, 000 and additional 10, 000 making a total of 30, 000 for now.

“The command is fully prepared in terms of manpower and logistics. We have enough manpower, especially with the assistance from Force Headquarters. We are fully prepared in terms of logistics and manpower. INEC on their side have started distributing sensitive materials, which we are going together with them. So we are assisting them to transfer sensitive materials to location and we will continue to do that until the election”.

The CP warned that violence would not be tolerated in the state and urged the political parties to go about their campaigns peacefully.

He also noted that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to deliver a peaceful election.

“We have a perfect relationship with other security organisations in Ondo. We meet regularly. All the security heads meet every month in the state. There is a perfect synergy between us and we all are working towards providing security. Just like what happened in Edo, all security heads were available in the control room, we are all on the same page,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

