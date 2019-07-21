Police Confirm Invitation to Timi Dakolo, Wife over COZA Rape Scandal

The police have confirmed that it served official invitation letters on Timi Dakolo, popular Nigerian singer, and Busola Dakolo, his wife.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the police said the couple were invited for questioning in connection to the highly publicized “rape” case involving Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In a letter dated July 18, from the special tactical squad of the inspector-general of police (IGP), the police said it was investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief and threat to life. The couple were directed to report on July 23 for an interview.

“The Nigeria Police is confirming that its operatives today, 20th July 2019 served official invitation letters on Busola and Timi Dakolo. The invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, and others.

“It is important however to note that a police invitation letter is not synonymous with a warrant of arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.”

Shortly after the invitation, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page to declare that he would never allow the police to intimidate his wife, children or any member of his family.

In the wake of the backlash on social media, First Lady Aisha Buhari cautioned the police against intimidating the family.