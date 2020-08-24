Police clears air on re-arrest of Ibadan serial killer

The Police on revealed how it nabbed Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer in Akinyele area of Oyo State.

The police said Shodipe, 19, who escaped from Police custody was re-arrested on Sunday at Bodija area of the capital city where he has been hiding.

Shodipe, who was alleged to have killed up to five persons at Akinyele Local Government Area of the State, escaped from Mokola police station on Tuesday, August 11.

The escape led to a series of protests but the Commissioner of Police Chucks Enwonwu had assured everything had been put in place to ensure the re-arrest of the suspect.

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammned Adamu sent in a crack team of detectives to complement efforts of the officers of the command after Shodipe escaped from custody.

Oyo Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu, had also placed a N500, 000 bounty on the suspect.

The suspect was nabbed 12 days after the escape.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, said the suspect was re-arrested at about 10:30 am in Bodija area of the state.

Fadeyi said:

“Police Tactical teams, including Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), personnel from State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku Ibadan, (CID), Swift Response Squad (SRS), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Anti-kidnapping Squad (AKS), Skynet Squad, Puff Adder, etc were all deployed for his manhunt.

“Through concerted efforts from these teams and credible information from the good spirited members of the public, this eventually yielded result and the culprit who has been hiding and evading Police arrest was arrested at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

“The Commissioner of Police further use this medium to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Government and people of Oyo State, the Traditional leaders, leaders of thought, political leaders and the general public for their patience and understanding.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

