Police begins selection of 1,850 SWAT operatives

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to begin the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) Unit with 1,850 operatives in the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Nigerian Tribune, citing a source at the Force headquarters, said the Commissioners of Police in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Command have been directed to submit 50 names of personnel per state for the scheme.

The source further revealed that the CPs were strictly advised that no former member of the defunct SARS should be included on the list and that “the nominees should not have any pending or decided disciplinary case (s) and must be of impeccable character.”

A letter with reference number CB:4770/YBS/ SHQ /SUB.1/89 dated 14 October, 2020 and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Yobe State directed Police Area Commanders, Divisional Police officers and Officers in-charge to release the affected officers serving in their formations.

The letter titled: “Training of Nigeria Police Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) to replace the disbanded Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS),” says: “The Commissioner of Police warn and release the affected officers serving in your formations/Divisions to report at SHQ Damaturu on Friday 16 October, 2020 by 0800hrs prompt for CP’s briefing.”

