Police beef up security in Abuja black spots

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has beefed up security in Life Camp area and environs over trending information on social media discouraging residents from moving along the road at night.

In a statement in Abuja Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mr. Anjuguri Manzah, said the information being circulated was a one-off incident recorded on a road leading to an isolated estate located in Life Camp over a week ago.

According to him, this does not represent the current security situation in the axis, as security has been beefed up around the affected estate.

He said that the areas mentioned in the trending message were constantly under surveillance and patrol by both uniform and plainclothes police operatives.

Manzah added that the command had deployed proactive measures across the FCT to fight and reduce crime to its barest minimum as part of ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.

“The Command wants to reassure residents of Life Camp, Godab estate, ACO Estate, and other parts of FCT that proactive round the clock crime-fighting measures have been deployed to guarantee their security,” he said.

He enjoined residents of the territory to go about their lawful daily activities, and call their distress lines on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

