Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Ex-Eagles Star’s Father

The suspected murderer of father of former Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyusi, was at the weekend arrested in Anaku, Anyamelum local government area of Anambra State, the police have announced.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect, Ikechukwu Emilie, was arrested at his hideout at Anaku following intelligence report.

According to Mohammed, the 30-year old suspect, who kidnapped and murdered the 85-year old man, Pa Iloanyusi in 2014, had been at large until his arrest.

“It would be recalled that sometime in 2014, one Pa Iloanyusi aged 85 years and father of Ex-Super Eagles player Chikelu Iloanyusi was kidnapped and murdered by one Ikechukwu Emilie, a notorious kidnapper terrorizing Anaku and Otuocha axis in Anambra State,” the statement read.

“Suspect was rounded up at Phix motel Abagana where he jumped down from a three storey building with handcuff and escaped in 2014. “Since then he became elusive and all efforts to get him rearrested was futile. However, on the 27/4/2019, at about 1:30pm, following credible intelligence, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect IKECHUKWU EMILIE ‘m’ aged 30 years in his hideout at Anaku in Anyamelum LGA of Anambra State.”

Mohammed added that the case was being investigated, while efforts were intensified to apprehend other accomplices who are still at large.