Police arrest suspected killer of Aso Rock Director

The police in Abuja have arrested a suspect over the death of an Assistant Director attached to the State House in Abuja, Laetitia Dagan.

According to a statement by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, the arrest followed a preliminary probe by the criminal investigation department of the force.

The police added that the suspect whose identity was not revealed conspired with others, who are still at large, to carry out the crime.

The statement, also, warned members of the public to overlook inaccurate stories on social media about the murder of Dagan so as not to pre-empt investigation.

47-year-old Dagan was killed by gunmen, on Monday evening, in her apartment in the Galadimawa District of Abuja hours after arriving home from work.

No motive has been adduced for the shocking murder.

