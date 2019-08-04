Police Arrest Killers of Enugu Catholic Priest

The Police have arrested some suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of an Enugu State Catholic priest, Rev Fr Paul Offu.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sulieman Balarabe, confirmed that they had made some arrests in connection with the killing of the cleric on Saturday, though he refused to disclose the number of suspects arrested.

Offu was murdered along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night. He was serving at St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

His killing came barely five months after Rev Fr Clement Ugwu, the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state was killed.

Offu’s killing on Friday sparked a protest by Enugu Diocese priests, calling for the government to protect life and property in the state.

The protesters marched to the office of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, Buhari on Saturday condemned the attack and condoled with the parishioners and family of the cleric.

He ordered a manhunt for the killers of Offu.