Police arrest First Lady Aisha Buhari’s aides

In a stunning development at Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power, a number of key aides attached to the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, have reportedly been arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Police.

According to PRNigeria, the said aides were said to have been taken away by unidentified security operatives even as the reason behind their arrest remains shrouded in secrecy.

A source who spoke to PRNigeria disclosed that the tension rocking the seat of power’, and midwifed by the sudden arrest of the First Lady’s aides is not unconnected to the ‘power-play game’ between an aide to Mr. President and his wife, Aisha.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the First Lady, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately order the release of her close security details.

Aisha’s post, which came after a series of tweets on COVID-19 on a day Nigeria observes the Democracy Day, reads: “…Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”

So far, the presidency is yet to release a statement on the matter.

More to follow…

