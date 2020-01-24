Police arrest Bobrisky, seize his cars

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has been arrested by the police.

The male barbie was said to be allegedly taken away by Nigerian Police on Thursday night at his Bera Estate, residence, Chevron Drive, Lekki.

Reports claim the controversial celebrity was whisked away by Police Officers was returned back to his residence Friday morning to move all his cars.

The Police didn’t stop there as it was also reported that they seized his cars too.

While no statement has been released concerning his arrest, some social media users suggest that it may not be unconnected to his cross-gender lifestyle.

In what could be a whisper or a statement, one of the officers was heard saying ” we will turn him back to a guy.”

A certain video released purportedly shows Bobrisky’s car been taken away but no sign of him.

Check out a clip of the incident shared on Instablog9ja below…

