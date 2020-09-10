Police arrest anti-fuel price protesters in Lagos [Video]

The police in Lagos State clamped down on youths protesting against the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Nigerians got a rude shock last week when government announced a doubling of the electricity tariff in addition to the hike in the pump price of petrol.

The Federal Government said it was no longer feasible to subsidize petrol given the ravages of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s finances.

But Nigerians across the board and civil society groups have condemned the move, describing it as insensitive and cruel seeing as Nigerians were still reeling from the effect of the pandemic.

Days after the hike in price was effected, youths in Osun and Oyo States trooped to the streets asking that the decision be reversed.

But youths in Lagos who joined the protests were met with strong police force.

See a clip of the clash between police and protesters in Lagos below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

