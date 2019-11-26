Police arrest 6 over Killing of Kogi PDP Women Leader

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari directed security agencies to fish out the killers of Madam Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State, the police announced the arrest of six persons in connection with the crime.

In one of many low points of the gubernatorial poll, the 60-year-old politician was burnt to death on November 18 by suspected thugs at her home in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area two days after the governorship election.

As she tried to escape, her assailants pushed her back into the house, her devastated widower said.

One week after the heinous crime, President Buhari condemned the killing, describing it as barbaric and callous.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said, “President Buhari charges all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favour.”

Police spokesman William Ayah, a Deputy Superintendent, said yesterday that the suspects were brought in on Friday.

Aya said the police had started interrogating them to ascertain their level of culpability in the woman’s death.

He promised that the outcome of the investigation would be made public when completed.