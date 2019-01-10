Police Arrest 2, Declare NURTW Chieftain Wanted after Bloody Lagos APC Rally

The Lagos State Police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the violence that broke out at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship rally in Lagos, on Tuesday.

The police have also declared wanted, one of the leaders of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Seigo.

According to a statement by the state police command, the NURTW leader attended the rally with a group of people identified at the entrance as supporters of the party, only for them to violently attack other supporters of the party for no reason.

The police further revealed that another NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo, was stabbed and rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Some journalists were reportedly hit by a stray bullet at the rally.

The rally, which held in Ikeja is Babajide Sanwoolu’s first open-air campaign as he seeks votes ahead of the Lagos governorship election scheduled to hold in March.

The ruling party has been widely criticised for the outbreak of violence in the nation’s commercial capital.