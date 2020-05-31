Police accused of cover-up in murder of 13-yr-old girl

The Ebonyi State police command has come under fire after the family of a 13-year-old girl, Ukamaka Nwuzor, who was allegedly killed by her neighbour, Ogbonna Daniel, is accusing it of an attempt to cover it up.

In a petition, Peter Nwuzor, an uncle of the victim, called on Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Human Rights Organizations, Civil Society Organizations, Women and Child Right Bodies to intervene in the matter.

Ukamaka was allegedly killed on May 2, 2020 in the morning by Ogbonna for pouring dirty water in front of his house.

In a statement Saturday, Nwuzor alleged that there was plan by the state police command to set Ogbonna free having not been charged to court but released by the police.

He alleged that the suspect has been hobnobbing with powerful forces in the state to pervert justice on Ukamaka’s killing.

“Weeks after officers from the Homicide Section of the state CID concluded investigation on the matter, they refused to charge the matter court. It is therefore, against this backdrop that I call on the respectable Inspector-General of Police, Human Rights and Civil Society Orgnizations, women and child Right Bodies and the international community to come to my aid in search of justice for my slain cousin, as the suspect is now seen to be hobnobbing with powerful forces who are bent on setting him free at the detriment of justice and social responsibility. My life and those of my family is not safe with the release of the murder suspect as my family and I, are now principal witnesses in the matter,” he said.

Confirming Ukamaka’s murder, the state Police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Oda, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a next door neighbour to the deceased family and there was an altercation that the deceased (little Ukamaka) poured unclean water near (Mr. Ogbonna Daniel) the suspect’s apartment as a result he descended on her, beat her up to the point of coma which led to her death,” she said.

“However the suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

