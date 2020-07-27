Pokello Nare Shuts Down Bleaching Rumours with Childhood Photos

Pokello Nare has shut down allegations that she bleached her skin to appear lighter.

The former BIg Brother Africa reality star, put rumours to rest by sharing childhood pictures of herself proving that she has always been light skinned.

The businesswoman let it be known that not everyone who is light skinned bleached to achieve it, some were actually born that way and anyone who thinks otherwise is shallow minded.

Taking to Twitter, Pokello stated that she felt it was high time she addressed it given that her silence made it seemed like it was okay for people to continue to lie against her.

“Now I have learnt that when I remain quiet it gives you the impression that it’s ok to Lie about me. This Bleaching agenda you try and push when it comes to my skin colour will Stop. It’s very shallow to think every light skinned woman Bleached. Pics for your Future archives”, she wrote.

Now I have learnt that when I remain quiet it gives you the impression that it’s ok to Lie about me. This Bleaching agenda you try and push when it comes to my skin color will Stop. It’s very shallow to think every light skinned woman Bleached. Pics for your Future archives 👇 pic.twitter.com/wswXlIECro — Pokello Nare (@pokellosexxy) July 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

