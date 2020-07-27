Pokello Nare Shuts Down Bleaching Rumours with Childhood Photos

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Pokello Nare Shuts Down Bleaching Rumours with Childhood Photos

Pokello Nare has shut down allegations that she bleached her skin to appear lighter.

The former BIg Brother Africa reality star, put rumours to rest by sharing childhood pictures of herself proving that she has always been light skinned.

The businesswoman let it be known that not everyone who is light skinned bleached to achieve it, some were actually born that way and anyone who thinks otherwise is shallow minded.

Taking to Twitter, Pokello stated that she felt it was high time she addressed it given that her silence made it seemed like it was okay for people to continue to lie against her.

“Now I have learnt that when I remain quiet it gives you the impression that it’s ok to Lie about me. This  Bleaching agenda you try and push when it comes to my skin colour will Stop. It’s very shallow to think every light skinned woman Bleached. Pics for your Future archives”, she wrote.

 

, ,

Related Posts

Mercy Eke Casts a Spell on Folks Who Troll Her on Social Media

July 27, 2020

Toke Makinwa Laughs Off Claims That She Lost Her Home to AMCON

July 27, 2020

Ultimate Love Winner, Rosemary Afuwape, Calls Out Women Who Troll Women

July 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply