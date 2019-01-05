Pogba’s Mother Appointed Women Football Ambassador in Guinea

Yeo Moriba, mother of Paul Pogba, has been appointed as Guinea’s ambassador for women’s football.

The announcement was made by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) on Friday following a meeting with Mamadou Antonio Souare, president of Feguifoot.

Souare says he hopes that France international, Pogba, and his twin brothers, Florentin and Mathias, will support their mother in her new role.

“I am proud of what the Guinea Football Federation and its president have done,” Moriba said.

Mathias and Florentin, who have both played for the Syli Nationale, were born in Guinea before Moriba moved to France where Paul was born.

Florentin last played in Turkey with Genclerbirligi while striker Mathias is currently with French club Tours.

Moriba is a former footballer who featured for Guinea’s women national team.

