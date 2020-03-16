Pogba sets up Coronavirus fundraiser on 27th birthday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has set up a fundraising page and pledged financial support to UNICEF to help children affected by the coronavirus menace.

After turning 27 on Sunday, Pogba set up the birthday fundraiser to “help fight this war against Covid-19”.

The France international says he will double the fund if his goal of £27,000 is reached.

“The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense,” Pogba wrote.

“It’s my birthday and I’m always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

“At times like this we need to come together.”

The money will be used to provide disposable gloves, surgical masks and vented goggles for health workers.