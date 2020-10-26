Pogba denies quitting French national team over Macron’s stand on Islam

French midfielder Paul Pogba has described as ‘fake news’ a report which states that he has resigned from the national football team.

The report which emanated from the Middle East had said that Pogba took the decision in reaction to a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron on Islamic terrorism.

Macron was quoted to have said that “unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

The President said this in reaction to the beheading of a 47-year-old teacher, Samuel Paty, by terrorists for showing a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad to his class.

Pogba who reacted to the news that Macron’s statement forced him to resign took to social media to pledged loyalty to the France team.

The Manchester United midfielder wrote:

”So The Sun did it again… absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News.

“In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you!

#fakenews #AllezLesBleus.”

