Pogba Busts a Move as He Bags Another Brace in United Rout

Paul Pogba scored twice for the second time in five days as Manchester United’s revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued unabated with a 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

A third consecutive victory since Solskjaer took caretaker charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho keeps United eight points adrift of Chelsea in the fight for a top-four finish.

Marcus Rashford also shone as the England international’s stunning run and cross teed up Pogba’s opener before he scored United’s third.

Nathan Ake pulled a goal back for Bournemouth just before half-time, but Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to round off the scoring before Eric Bailly was shown a late red card to leave United to finish with 10 men.

The change in mood around United in the 12 days since Mourinho was sacked is palpable, no more so in the performances of Pogba who was discarded from the Portuguese’s starting line-up for his final three league games in charge.

He celebrated his second goal Sunday with a dance move that delighted the Old Trafford faithful.

The French World Cup winner played a part in four of United’s five goals at Cardiff last weekend to get Solskjaer off to a flying start before scoring twice against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Only the post then denied Pogba a first ever hat-trick when his low strike from the edge of the box came off the woodwork after a fingertip save from Asmir Begovic.

Solskjaer may be yet to keep a clean sheet in three games, but with 12 goals scored and Pogba dancing again, the club couldn’t be entering the new year in a better way.