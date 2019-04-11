Kane

Pogba, Aguero Missing as Kane Tops List of Most Valuable Players in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane is the most expensive premier league player at the moment according to International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

England international Kane tops the prestige list with a worth of £171million, while compatriot Raheem Sterling comes in second after being valued at £161m.

Liverpool ace and last season’s Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.

Surprisingly, Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, valued at £137m, while coveted Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is regarded as the club’s most prized possession at £105m.

Meanwhile, there’s no place in the top 20 for stars such as Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero and Virgil van Dijk.

Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club’s most valuable player.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £171 million
  2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £161 million
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £160 million
  4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – £137 million
  5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £105 million
  6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £72 million
  7. Richarlison (Everton) – £71 million
  8. Declan Rice (West Ham United) – £60 million
  9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City – on loan from Monaco) – £52 million
  10. Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) – £43 million
  11. Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – £40 million
  12. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – £35 million
  13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £33 million
  14. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – £32 million
  15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – £32 million
  16. James Tarkowski (Burnley) – £21 million
  17. Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £18 million
  18. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – £16 million
  19. Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) – £15 million
  20. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) – £12 million

 

