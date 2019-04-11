Pogba, Aguero Missing as Kane Tops List of Most Valuable Players in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane is the most expensive premier league player at the moment according to International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

England international Kane tops the prestige list with a worth of £171million, while compatriot Raheem Sterling comes in second after being valued at £161m.

Liverpool ace and last season’s Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.

Surprisingly, Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, valued at £137m, while coveted Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is regarded as the club’s most prized possession at £105m.

Meanwhile, there’s no place in the top 20 for stars such as Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero and Virgil van Dijk.

Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club’s most valuable player.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £171 million Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £161 million Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £160 million Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – £137 million Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £105 million Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £72 million Richarlison (Everton) – £71 million Declan Rice (West Ham United) – £60 million Youri Tielemans (Leicester City – on loan from Monaco) – £52 million Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) – £43 million Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – £40 million Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – £35 million Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £33 million Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – £32 million Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – £32 million James Tarkowski (Burnley) – £21 million Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £18 million Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – £16 million Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) – £15 million Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) – £12 million