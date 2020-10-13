Poet and Novelist, J.P Clark is Dead

Foremost novelist and poet, John Pepper Clark has died at the age of 85.

The Nigerian literary guru passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The family of the deceased released a statement to announce his passing. The statement signed by Professor C.C. Clark reads;

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

Professor J.P Clark was an emeritus professor of Literature and younger brother to former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

His poem ‘Abiku’, and novel, ‘The Wives’ Revolt’, are included in the literature curriculum for most secondary schools. .

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

