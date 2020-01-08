P!nk and Husband Carey Hart Celebrate 14 Years of Marriage

Congratulations to P!nk and her husband Carey Hart!

The couple has been married for 14 years, and they took to Instagram yesterday to commemorate their anniversary with adorable posts.

“So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..,” the singer wrote alongside a series of sweet throwback photos. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.'”

P!nk followed it up with another photo, a bouquet of flowers that Hart sent her. “Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again,” she teased in the caption.

Hart also shared a series of posts. “14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!”

“Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family,” he continued. “Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Check it out below.