PMBInLagos: Buhari Launches Reconstructed Ayinke House: Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the newly reconstructed Institute of Maternal And Child Health popularly known as Ayinke House located within the premises of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja.

Buhari, who landed at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja at 10: 45 am, arrived at Ayinke House about 15 minutes later, after which he unveiled the project, and also embarked on a comprehensive tour of the facility.

Ayinke House, which is Nigeria’s biggest Maternity Hospital, was upgraded from an 80-bed facility to a 170-bed healthcare centre with state-of-the-art medical equipment, as well as information technology services.

Speaking at the event, the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, described the development as historic, expressing optimism that the facility would provide world-class childbirth and maternal care services to Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Also present at the ceremony were Governors of Ogun (Ibikunle Amosu ), Oyo (Abiola Ajimobi), Ondo (Oluwarotimi Akeredolu), Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi), Jubrila Bindow, Adamawa, Acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu; Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.