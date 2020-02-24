‘Pls just impregnate me’ – female fan begs Naira Marley

While it’s the norm for celebrities to have fans crushing hard on them, a young lady has taken the celebrity crush thingy to a whole new level with Naira Marley.

The gorgeous young lady says she couldn’t hold back her crush anymore and begged the rapper, real name Afeez Fashola, to impregnate her.

The lady identified as Mirax Gram professed her fascination with the singer and wants him to reciprocate her deep yearnings by simply impregnating her.

Mirax reminded Naira Marley that she’s very cute, and will do anything he requires of her just to maintain him.

The lady made this passionate comment moments after Naira Marley flooded his timeline with new photos of himself.

See a screenshot of her ‘proposal’ below…