Pliskova Sinks Serena to set up Osaka Semifinal

Serena Williams’s bid to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles was brought to a juddering halt in sensational style Wednesday by Karolina Pliskova.

The American great had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round but folded against the big-serving Czech seventh seed, who saved four match points before winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot Melbourne sun.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for the 37-year-old, who battled back from a set down and was leading 5-1 in the third and serving for the match, only to throw it away with some poor serving and wild shots as frustrations bubbled to the surface.

Since returning last year from giving birth, Williams has made four unsuccessful attempts to match Court’s record, and the wait continues with the French Open in May her next chance.

Earlier, a focused Naomi Osaka brutally swept past Ukraine’s Svitolina, who was troubled by neck and shoulder problems, in her attempt to win back-to-back Grand Slams.

The win, a 6-4 6-1 drubbing, ensured she became the first Japanese woman in the final four at Melbourne Park since Kimiko Date in 1994.