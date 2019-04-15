‘Please Release My Daughter’ – Chibok Parent Begs Shekau

Rachael Daniel, one of the parents of the abducted students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, has pleaded with Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, to release Rose Daniel, her daughter, who has been in captivity since 2014.

The distraught mother made the appeal on Sunday when parents of the abducted schoolgirls converged on Maiduguri, Borno state capital, TheCable writes.

“The abduction of my daughter has left so much pain in my heart. I lost my husband and I am left to carter for six other children,” Racheal said.

Hamsatu Allamin, executive director of Allamin foundation for peace and development, an NGO, said the campaign was to raise awareness on cases of abduction by Boko Haram.

She said insurgents were targeting women and girls and destroying the society in the process.

Allamin said abduction of girls in the north-east began years back after the arrest of the wives of the insurgents by the military.

Meanwhile, Ayuba Alamson, another parent, said six members of his family were abducted by Boko Haram when they raided the school in April 2014.

According to him, three girls were released by the group after a negotiation was reached with the government while the rest are still in captivity.

He lamented that about 18 parents have died of frustration and heart attack following the kidnap of their daughters by the insurgents.

He pleaded with the state, federal governments, United Nations and other “relevant stakeholders” not to relent in their efforts toward making sure that the girls are released.

Alamson also appealed to the government not to also forget Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl who was held back by Boko Haram after the abduction at Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state.