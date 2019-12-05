‘Please don’t handcuff me’ – Orji Kalu begs as he bags 12-year sentence for fraud

Former Abia State governor Orji Uzor Kalu begged not to be handcuffed in public as the Federal High Court in Lagos sent him to prison after he was convicted on charges of N7.1bn fraud.

The court found him and his co-defendants guilty of the entire 39 counts filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Mohammed Idris sentenced Kalu to 12 years imprisonment while he ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as third defendant in the case.

After the sentencing, the former governor, who was visibly shaken, asked the warden: “Where are you taking us now?

“Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you.”