Players, others injured as fire guts Lobi bus

Several players of former reigning Nigerian league champions Lobi Stars were left injured on Monday after their team bus was razed down by fire on their way back from a Nigeria Professional Football League game in Ilorin.

The Makurdi-based side beat hosts Kwara United 1-0 on Sunday in their match-day 22 fixture at the Ilorin Township Stadium and had almost arrived at their base, when the fire reportedly began along Nakka Road, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Punch reports that several players sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from the burning bus, which soon turned into a huge fire.

“Some players suffered bruises but thank God none is critical. The entire team is fine,” Lobi assistant coach Lawal Abiodun told The Punch.

In a video circulated on social media, Lobi striker, Musa Najare, was heard frantically explaining the situation.

“Look at our car, look at Lobi Stars car, God thank you, thank you, Jesus. My name is Musa Najare, look at what is happening to us right now. This is our car, this is Lobi Stars’ car. Thank you, Jesus, for saving us,” the striker said.