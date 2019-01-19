Playboi Carti Has Been Found Guilty of Punching Bus Driver in the UK

Rapper Playboi Carti has been found guilty of assault and causing damages to a tour bus, stemming from an alleged altercation in Gretna, Scotland in February 2018.

According to the PitchFork, the rapper whose real name is Jordan Carter was reportedly fined £800 (£500 for assault and £300 for the damage), following a trial at the Dumfries Justice of the Peace Court. Although he has denied the assault but admitted to damaging a luxury coach bus.

The alleged assault reportedly occurred after issues arose with a double-decker bus that the rapper and his entourage had been using for his European tour. After the driver failed to repair the bus, Carti reportedly “punched the driver,” according to a witness. Two of Playboi Carti’s tour managers claimed that Carti “acted in self-defense.”

Now, he has been found guilty and fined, and he had yet to address this as at press time,

