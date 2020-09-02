Play Network Unveils Poster for Remake of Rattlesnake, Reveals Cast

Following the success of the 2019 remake of the 1990s hit movie, ‘Living in Bondage’, Play Network has unveiled the poster for its latest film project ‘Rattlesnake’

The 2020 remake which is based off the 1994 original Amaka Igwe film, stars Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara and many more.

Play Network unveiled the poster of the highly anticipated film which is set to hit cinemas soon with the caption,

“This will be one for the books. We’re just getting started! Meet the Armadas. If you’ve watched the original Rattlesnake, can you guess the character names?”

