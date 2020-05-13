Plateau Task Force confirms murder of Undergraduate in Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau has confirmed the killing of one Rinji Bala, a 20-year-old 300-levels student at the University of Jos.

This comes hours after Nigerians on social media protested the extra-judicial killing of the student using the #JusticeForRinji hashtag.

Another day another #. How long will this continue? When will security operatives start valuing the lives of civilians? As long as they're not brought to book, such madness will continue. They know who pulled that trigger. He/she should face the law. We demand #JusticeForRinji pic.twitter.com/tmRMueONxm — ~ⓙⓞⓢⓗ (@joshgyang) May 13, 2020

Rinji Bala also know as bobo he was a student of University of Jos.

Bobo was the only son of his father.

Bobo was beaten and killed yesterday by soldiers because of N10,000. He was told to run after been beaten & then shot

Bobo commited no crime

This is a murder #JusticeForRinji pic.twitter.com/pVWq175Wji — Your Ancestors (@EkiOdion) May 13, 2020

They shot my bro for no reason, he was unarmed and innocent.Its a first degree murder. We demand justice ✊🏾✊🏾. #JusticeforRinji pic.twitter.com/tzpFrTazA4 — Drops🎴 (@Bojack_Dropsman) May 13, 2020

Rinji, popular known as “Bobo”, was said gunned down by a sentry of the OPSH at its office along Zaria Road, Jos on Tuesday.

Media Officer of OPSH Maj. Ibrahim Shittu confirmed then incident, describing it as unfortunate.

“Yesterday, at about 10 p.m., we received information about the activities of suspected armed robbers and cultists operating around No. 18th Street axis, opposite the Hwolshe community,” he said.

“The report revealed that the criminals took advantage of the lockdown and curfew to perpetrate crimes.

“Consequently, our Sector 1 patrol troops of OPSH swiftly responded and arrested 7 suspects, which were immediately moved to the Headquarters of the Sector 1 for preliminary investigation.

“Thereafter, five out of the seven suspects were cleared and asked to leave the premises.

“Unfortunately as they were leaving, one of the personnel on sentry duty mistook them for escaping suspects. Thus opened fire on them, which led to the death of Rinji Bala.”

The media officer however added that the personnel involved has been arrested and detained.

Emmanuel Dung, an eye witness, told newsmen that Rinji and five others were arrested at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday by the OPSH team.

Dung, who was among those arrested alongside the deceased, narrated that they were taken to the sector one of OPSH, along Zaria Road, Jos.

“The soldiers didn’t say what our offense was and took us to their office at Zaria Road. They tortured us for over an hour and later released us at about 10 p.m.

“At the gate, some soldiers asked us to run. When we took off, they opened fire on us and Bobo (Rinji) fell down few meters away from the gate.

“I stopped to help him but a soldier came close with his gun pointed at me but turned back, and one of the soldiers shouted “ceasefire”,” he explained.

Mr. Peter Bala, the father of the deceased, said he got to the office of the soldiers shortly after the incident.

“When I got wind that my son along others was arrested, I quickly rushed to the military base at Zaria road. The Sector Commander told me the boys were found innocent and have been released.

“But I saw a corpse at the entrance of the military base but didn’t know it was my son, and they never told me until I met his fellow detainee while driving home,” he said.

