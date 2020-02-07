Plateau declares holiday for ‘Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation’

Plateau State Government has again declared Friday 7th February 2020 as a work-free day to commemorate the Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation.

Governor Lalong had on February 7 last year inaugurated the “Garden of Forgiveness” in Jos, the state capital.

While performing the ceremony, the Governor begged for forgiveness from all those who lost loved ones in the persistent crises that rocked the state for many years.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Danladi Atu, in a statement on Thursday said the Government instituted the day to highlight the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the process of peacebuilding in the State.

The statement urged citizens of the State to use the day and reflect on the gains made in the restoration of peaceful coexistence among people of different religious, ethnic and political persuasions.

Today’s celebration comes in the wake of a series of brutal attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen that claimed about 25 lives and destroyed several communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks drew condemnation from across the country, with the northern governors forum pledging to support Governor Lalong in whatever step he takes to deal with the perpetrators.