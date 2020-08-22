Plane runs into fence at Lagos Airport

A light aircraft belonging to Jet Air reportedly hit a fence causing substantial damage to the airplane on Friday.

Sources at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport said the King Air Jet was re-parking when it rammed into the fence.

“The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3.

“The brake of the jet was not functioning which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger,” an eyewitness said.

It was learnt that officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority visited the scene of the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The King Air 200 jet with registration number 5N-HIS is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.

There are no reports of casualty from the accident.

