Pinnick tips Osimhen to surpass Maradona’s achievements at Napoli

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick says Victor Osimhen is raring to go at Serie A side Napoli.

Pinnick also backed the young forward to match the achievements of club legend Diego Maradona.

Osimhen is on the verge of linking up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in a reported 81 million euros switch – the most expensive transfer involving an African player.

“I just heard from Osimhen. He told me; President, I am happy. I will make Napoli proud,” Pinnick told SSC Napoli News.

“Osimhen represents an excellent purchase for Napoli. Naples is a proud city and he is a boy who represents Nigeria, he is an excellent footballer. He has made the right choice and will always give his best.”

“He can reach great goals with Napoli and match the historical deeds of Maradona. I heard from him, he said he will make Naples proud, he is very excited. It will be a new challenge for him in a big club, trust him and he will reach the most important goals with the team.“

“I will come to Naples to see Victor play. He can stay in Naples for a long time. The investment is right because he can grow so much and Napoli believe in his potential. I was in Naples a few years ago, the city is beautiful. I will be happy to return to see the matches.”

