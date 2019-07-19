Pinnick Removed as CAF First Vice-President

Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been removed from his position as First Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Pinnick, who served in the position since July 2018, has been replaced by South Africa’s Danny Jordaan.

His removal by CAF President Ahmad came after Ahmad signed an agreement on behalf of CAF with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday.

The agreement confirmed the appointment of FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as a General Delegate for Africa, which is in furtherance of recent developments regarding governance structures within the African body.

Confirming the development, the NFF, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Pinnick’s tenure had expired.

“The term of …..Pinnick as the First Vice-President of CAF along with that of the Second and Third Vice-Presidents expired today (Thursday).

“In line with Article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes, every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress (as took place today), the CAF Executive Committee on the proposal of the CAF President, elects a First, Second and Third Vice-President respectively from among its members,” Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in the statement.

The NFF added that Pinnick would however remain bona fide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his mandate as such.

It quoted Pinnick as accepting the situation by saying: “It has however been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent.

“My commitment to the game is perpetual, while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast.”

The shuffling comes as CAF battles a series of scandals in recent times, with Ahmad being detained some weeks ago in France.

FIFA had thereafter announced it was taking over the governance of the confederation, leading to former FIFA President Sepp Blatter saying the move flouted the statutes of football’s world governing body.