Pinnick offers Rohr ‘take it or leave it’ contract conditions

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has laid out tough conditions for German Coach Gernot Rohr to retain his position as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

This comes amid the ongoing saga over the renewal of Rohr’s contract with the three-time African champions.

Rohr, who took the reins of the Eagles in 2016, has less than three months to the end of his current contract and is free to talk to other suitors.

And the NFF chief has made it clear there will be no half measures when it comes to managing the team going forward.

Speaking on the prospect of Rohr continuing as Eagles head coach, Pinnick said: “We have told him. He must live in Nigeria. His salary will be in Naira. He must go around the leagues and see how he can nurture the players.

“If he is able to accept it, we have a deal. There are a lot of coaches that want to coach Nigeria.”

Appears the ball is in Rohr’s court now.