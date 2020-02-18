Pinnick defends Yobo’s appointment as Eagles coach

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick has defended the choice of Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the senior national team.

The former captain, 39, replaces Imama Amapakabo and is expected to work with manager Gernot Rohr.

But some fans and a section of the local media have questioned the decision to appoint Yobo, saying he ‘lacks the right qualifications’.

“The concept behind this is to nurture and condition former captain Joseph Yobo to provide leadership and mentorship for the young team,” Pinnick said.

“He has an incredible experience playing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs. He is one of our most-capped players ever and also won the Nations Cup.

“I believe that as Nigerians we have a chance to make a positive step forward and it’s important to give him the opportunity to succeed.”

Nigeria’s second most capped player, Yobo featured for Marseilles, Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City among other European sides, and played in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2002 and 2013 in a 14-year career.

Amid the criticism following his appointment, Pinnick says the football authority is ready to support him to grow in the role and in his effort to obtain the required licences.

He also calls for patience and public support to enable Yobo to follow in the footsteps of his former coach, Nigeria legend, Stephen Keshi.