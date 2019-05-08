Pinnick, 4 Others, Charged with $8.4m Fraud

The federal government has charged Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and four others with alleged misappropriation of $8.4 million.

According to FG, the money was paid by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to the NFF as appearance fees for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Okoi Obono-Obla, of the special presidential investigative panel and recovery (SPIP), filed a 17-count charge against the defendants before the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, TheCable writes.

The other accused persons are Seyi Akinwunmi, 1st vice president, Shehu Dikko, 2nd vice president, Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary and Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, NFF executive member.

In the case file marked C/ABJ/CR/93/2019, the five persons are accused of failing and neglecting to declare their assets.

The defendants are also accused of “moving the cash” belonging to the NFF without the consent of the federation.