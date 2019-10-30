Pink to Receive Champion Honour at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Congratulations to Pink!

The singer will receive the People’s Champion Award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, for her support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and as a UNICEF ambassador.

“There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” Pink said in a statement. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

E!’s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal added, “Pink’s ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affect humankind is awe-inspiring. As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People’s Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award.”

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10.