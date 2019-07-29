 Pillars Edge Tornadoes to Win 2019 Aiteo Cup

Kano Pillars FC yesterday emerged winners of the 2019 Aiteo Cup after defeating Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna.

Both clubs had played out a barren draw in regulation time before Pillars prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

After a goalless first half, Rabiu Ali almost gave Pillars the lead at the restart with a well taken free-kick that narrowly missed the target.

In search of their first ever cup, Pillars had more urgency in their play but were thwarted by goalkeeper and captain, Mustapha Aliko.

The former junior international was at his best as he made brilliant saves to keep his team in the contest.

At the end of 90 minutes, the two clubs weren’t separated but Pillars won 4-3 in the resultant penalty kicks to be crowned champions for the first time in 66 years.

With the win, Kano Pillars will receive the sum of N25 million as prize money while Niger Tornadoes will be rewarded with N10m.

But the highly entertaining final was almost marred by pitch invasion which happened immediately after the referee blew the final whistle.