Piers Morgan lambastes Meghan Markle for ‘breaking up’ the royal family

Influential British journalist and broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has blamed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex for ”breaking up the royal family” after she and Prince Harry announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Piers Morgan is one of many who believe Meghan is the reason Prince Harry has distanced himself from the royal family calling out the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter for ruining several relationships.

He wrote in one tweet: “People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family,” Morgan tweeted. “I rest my case.”

After reading their new media policy, Morgan called Markle and Prince Harry “shameless spoilt brats” for “disrespecting the queen”.

“Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen,” Morgan added. “Shame on Harry & Meghan.”

“Let’s call this what it is. Meghan is partly black. The media and the ignorant sections of British society cannot handle this. Large-scale dog-whistle racism has therefore followed. They rightly have had enough. Good for them. The British press should hang their heads in shame.”

Morgan has been an unrelenting critic of Meghan since she tied the knot with Harry, blaming her for increased tensions in the royal family.

