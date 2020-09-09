P&ID: Heads may roll – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Tuesday, said all Nigerians complicit in the award of the gas supply and processing contract with Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) would not go scot-free.

Malami said this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, noting that the contract was signed because some Nigerians were compromised.

He said: “From the investigation, it became clear that there were local compromises,” he said.

“The questions we asked was who are the characters involved in Nigeria?

“It is only logical that when you are committing a nation to a contract that has economic implications, that due diligence must be done.

“We have institutions like NIA, DSS, the police and Interpol that can conduct the due diligence.

“But because the intention from the beginning was never for the contract to be executed, all these processes were not carried out.

“From the report that came our way, we took the decision to ensure that there are consequences for wrongdoing and those elements that were involved in the act of wrongdoing were investigated, charged, arraigned and convicted.

“The investigation is ongoing and some facts are still emerging.

“As far as heads rolling, I can certainly state that there is a possibility of multiple and uncountable heads rolling is there.”

