Pictures: See Inside Footballer Emmanuel Emenike’s Owerri Mansion

Emmanuel Emenike has shown fans a glimpse of his new mansion tucked away in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.

The Super Eagles star’s home boasts of luxurious amenities like a sile bridge which leads to a top floor garage, a wide family-sized pool, lavishly furnished living rooms, and more.

Emenike opened the home on Friday the 4th of December, and some of the stars who attended the event include Osita ‘Paw Paw’ Iheme, Daddy Showkey, Phyno, and more.

