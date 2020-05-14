Pictures: Governor Wike Violates Social Distancing Guidelines at PDP fUNCTION

Governor Wike was recently seen in violation of social distancing guidelines during a function.

The governor has been bringing down the hammer hard on citizens of Rivers state who flouted the lockdown instruction and social distancing guidelines attempted to minimise the spread of the deadly Corona Virus.

Just few days ago, the number one citizen of Rivers State demolished two buildings belonging to Prudent hotels for allegedly violating the state-wide lockdown order.

However, Wike was photographed at the Rivers State PDP Inauguration where attendees were not only over 20 in number but also closely -packed together.

