Phylicia Rashad is the Latest Celebrity to Join Instagram

Instagram and Instagrammers, welcome your latest celebrity, Phylicia Rashad.

The veteran Hollywood actress joined the social media app in the early hours of Wednesday, September 23, with a sweet message.

For her first post, Phylicia Rashad put up a video where she revealed her sister, Debbie Allen convinced her to join the app.

Her Instagram page looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun and full of inspiration as Rashad noted that folks will get to meet the real her and she will be posting stuffs that matter, at least stuff that matter to her.

See her first post below.

Hi Instagram ❤️ It’s Phylicia!

Welcome Phylicia Rashad everybody.

